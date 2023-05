Lawmakers look to boost state employees pay

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The state’s growing economy has lawmakers looking to boost planned raises for state employees.

If the spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year is approved by the governor, state workers who make less than $50, 000 dollars a year would get a $2,500 dollar bump in pay. State employees who make $50, 000 dollars a year or more employees would get a five percent raise.