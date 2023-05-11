Midlands Pup-Shots! May 11

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Shy
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
If you think Bettina is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.
2/16
CAMERON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
3/16
CHURRO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
This big boy was found as a stray in South Carolina and brought to his local shelter by a good Samaritan.
4/16
CURLY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
EPAYA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
If you think Epaya is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.
6/16
FRANK
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Shy
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
If you think Frank is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.
7/16
HERMI
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children, dogs
8/16
HUDSON
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
KENNEDY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Shy
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
10/16
LARRY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Shy
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
If you think Larry is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.
11/16
LARRY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
MALIA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
13/16
PERCIVAL
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
REMI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Shy
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
If you think Remi is right for your family please fill out the adoption application FIRST at finalvictoryrescue.com.
15/16
RHODES
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Fun, Sweet, Quiet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
16/16
WAVERLEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
