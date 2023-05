National Nurses Week is May 6-12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Take time to thank a nurse this week! This is National Nurses Week.

Officials with DHEC say there are close to 92,000 nurses in SC.

National Nurses Week began in 2003. It is in coordination with Florence Nightengale’s birthday on May 12.

For more information on the week, visit https://www.nursingworld.org/education-events/national-nurses-week/history/