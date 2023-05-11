RCSD investigates stabbings at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating two stabbing incidents that happened at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Deputies say two victims were stabbed in the G Dorm and one victim was stabbed in the Unit B common area. Authorities were notified about the incident early this morning.
The victims were transported to a local hospital by EMS.
An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made at this time.