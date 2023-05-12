Congressman Jim Clyburn to receive an honorary degree

Source: @WhipClyburn - Twitte

In tonight’s ABC’s of Education South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn will be awarded with an honorary degree from Howard University this weekend.

Clyburn is set to receive the honorary doctor of humane letters during the 155th Commencement Convocation at Howard this Saturday for his lifelong commitment to advancing justice, equality, and civil rights for all and his efforts in congress. especially supporting and preserving historically black colleges and universities like Howard University.

President Biden is also set to give the Commencement address while that awarding takes place.