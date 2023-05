Consumers to spend $35 billion for Mother’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Americans are spending big for Mother’s Day!

The National Retail Association and Prosper Insights and Analytics says Sunday should set a new record.

They predict consumers will shell out $35.7 billion for mom, based on their annual survey.

That’s nearly $4 billion more than last year’s record high.

According to the survey, 35—44-year-olds are the biggest spenders.

The most popular gifts are flowers and cards.