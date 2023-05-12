FDA official testifies on formula shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday.

Members of a house oversight subcommittee blamed the FDA for last year’s infant formula shortage.

Republican representative Lisa McClain said the FDA was unprepared and not forthcoming.

Democrat Katie Porter agreed saying blame on the FDA is well placed.

FDA Director of Food Safety Susan Mayne said having just three manufacturers controlling 90% of the formula market was partially to blame.