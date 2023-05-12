Governor McMaster appoints Brian Gaines as Comptroller General

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster announced the appointment of South Carolina’s next Comptroller General.

S.C. Dept. of Administration Executive Budget Director Brian Gaines, 41, will fill the role until the General Assembly elects a successor, say officials.

Gaines has served in numerous leadership roles in finance and served in state government for over 16 years. The appointment follows the April 30 resignation of former Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom.

In a statement, McMaster says, “Mr. Gaines is highly respected by the leadership of the General Assembly, state agency directors, and myself. His expertise on the budgeting process and experience in state government will allow him to provide a fresh perspective to the Comptroller General’s Office while at the same time allowing for a smooth transition.”

The University of South Carolina graduate holds a master’s degree in public administration, and has earned a certified public manager credential.

A copy of his resume can be found here.