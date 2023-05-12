Local Living: Mother’s Day at SC Museum, Black Expo & more

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here's a look at some of the things happening around town in your Local Living

Mother’s Day at the SC State Museum

Are you looking for a unique way to celebrate the mother’s in your life this year? The South Carolina State Museum is hoping they can help by giving you a chance to enjoy an afternoon out on the town. This Mother’s Day weekend, you can bring your Mom to the museum without having to dig too deep after paying for that Mother’s Day gift. In fact the Museum is opening their door to all moms for free on Sunday. While you are there you can explore four floors of art, history and culture from 12 noon until five.

Black Expo South

The 26th annual Black Expo kicks off this weekend! The three day event is full of different family friendly activities you are able to take part in around the Capital City. The fun starts Friday night with the Black Expo where you can pair a little cuisine along with some culture. Chefs from across the state will be on hand letting you sample dozens of soul food dishes, while taking in some live entertainment. During the weekend you can also head over to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention center for a Sneaker Con, Celebrity Guest appearances, shop for that perfect mother's day gift at the Mother's Marketplace, get health tips, and attend various seminars being held throughout the event.

Best of Hollywood

The best of Hollywood is coming to the Midlands, thanks to the South Carolina Philharmonic! This weekend the orchestra will perform a medley of Hollywood’s most notable tunes. You can sit back and relax to some of your favorite melodies on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The event is taking place at the Harbison Theatre of Midlands Technical College.

Show time is at 3:30 and tickets are $40 dollars per person.