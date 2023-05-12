Mayim Bialik walks off Jeopardy! set in solidarity with writer’s strike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has walked out of the game show’s final week of filming in solidarity with striking writers.

The Huffington Post reports Ken Jennings will take over taping the remaining episodes next week.

Jeopardy uses Writers Guild of America Writers, who are picketing over pay and working conditions.

The show’s clues were written well before the union began its strike last week.

Jeopardy airs nightly on ABC Columbia at 7:30 p.m.