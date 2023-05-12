Midlands Pup Shots! May 12

Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $300
She has the softest coat and sweetest little personality.
3/16
ALBERT EINSTEIN
Eutawville
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
He is a ~ 10 year old maltese mix who has survived horrific neglect and abuse and somehow remained a happy, normal dog.
4/16
BLITZ
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
CHESNEY
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $300
Chesney is a sweet little baby.
6/16
DOROTHY
Manning
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
7/16
FELIX
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Felix is a wonderful10/11-month-old boy who is full of life and ready to go on any adventure with you.
8/16
HARDY
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $300
9/16
KODY
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $625
10/16
LUKE
Manning
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers home without other dogs
Luke is heartworm positive, but has completed a month of Doxycycline and gets Imoxi topical solution every month.
11/16
PISTACHIO
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
12/16
POLLYANNA
North Augusta
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Polly Anna is a good natured , friendly and gentle puppy about 14 weeks old, weighing around 22 pounds now and growing.
13/16
SNUGGLES
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
14/16
SPARKLE
Manning
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Athletic, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
15/16
WALLEN
Aiken
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $300
He and his siblings were found on the side of the road in a box at 3 weeks old.
16/16
ZELDA
Allendale
Friendly, Curious, Funny, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
