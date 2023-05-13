Orangeburg – Wilkinson H.S. Students join Black Expo vendors

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A group of students will be representing Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School as vendors at the 26th annual Black Expo.

The Orangeburg County School say the experience will “provide the students with valuable real- world business skills and exposure” as they share their products and services to potential customers.

The expo takes place all weekend, but you can check out some of the students and their unique finds tomorrow at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.