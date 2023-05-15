AAA expects busy summer beginning Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—If you’re traveling for the upcoming holiday weekend, pack your patience.

This could be the busiest Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005, according to triple AAA.

The organization expects an increase in air travel of 11% over last year.

Highways will be crowded too, with triple AAA predicting 37 million people road tripping, a 6% increase. And it could be a sign of a sizzling summer travel season.

AAA says this summer could be record-setting, especially for airports.