High School coach charged after relationship with student discovered

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Police say a high school coach faces charges after the 57 year-old had a sexual relationship with a student.

Lakewood High School coach Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr. was arrested Friday, May 12, after officers responded to an indecent exposure call which involved the coach and a female student.

Investigators say there were multiple encounters between the coach and student outside school property.

He is charged with sexual battery. An investigation is continuing.