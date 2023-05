UPDATE: 87 year-old missing woman located safely

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department says a 87 year-old woman was located safely after she was declared missing last week.

She was reported missing after she failed to show up to an appointment. Family members of Opal Varney say they last spoke to her on May 12 at 9 a.m.

Irmo Officers thank the public for helping in the search.