Local Living: Drive-in movie night at Saluda Shoals Park, cornhole tournament and more!

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s look at local living, there will be a drive-in movie night at Saluda Shoals Park this week.

The event was previously scheduled for February, but was canceled due to weather.

You can see Top Gun: Maverick this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be food trucks and admission is $15 per car.

Visit: https://www.icrc.net/event/drive-movie-night-saluda-shoals-park-top-gun-maverick

There’s still time to purchase tickets for Kountry Wayne’s “Help is on the Way” comedy tour at the Township Auditorium.

It’s being held on Friday with doors opening at 7 and the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets start at just $25!

Visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/kountry-wayne-tickets/artist/2183482

And looking ahead to this weekend, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a cornhole tournament.

You and your team can compete to win and enjoy other games and prizes.

Registration is $20 and all proceeds will assist deputies in need.

It takes place Saturday, May 20 at 11 at the Region 1 substation.

Also happening this weekend, The Palmetto Opera is presenting Great Voices: From Broadway to Opera at the Koger Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The performance features international soloists singing some of the most well-known selections from famous operas as well as Broadway musicals.

Tickets are $45 to $55.

Visit: https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1283