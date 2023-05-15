Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department honors fallen deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department is honoring their fallen heroes with a ceremony in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day today.

It honors men and women who sacrificed their lives while protecting and serving their communities.

Richland Co. deputies are paying tribute to nine lives lost since 1992, including the most recent, Jerry Hurd in 2018, Ryan Rawl in 2012, and K9 Fargo in 2011.

It comes as this week also recognizes National Police week.

We will have more on the ceremony tonight at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.