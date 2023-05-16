ABC’s of Education: School Board votes to keep book about racism in library

Dorchester, SC (WOLO) — A School Board in the low country has voted to keep a challenged book about racism on library shelves.

In a six to one vote, the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You” will be allowed to remain in Dorchester District Two’s libraries.

Officials say the book has been on its shelves for at least a year.

Even though the book will be allowed to remain on the district library shelves for now, some board members believe it could be challenged again soon.