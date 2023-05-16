Columbia arrests suspect accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Image: CPD/Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct. According to authorities, Ambrocio Apolinar sexually assaulted a female minor who police say was one of his relatives. Officials tell us the incident is alleged to have taken place in 2022.

Apolinar was arrested Monday by Investigators in the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) along with help from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) A judge ste Bond at $1,000,000 bond has been set by a judge for Ambrocio Apolinar. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a minor female relative in 2022.

