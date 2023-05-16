Joy Prom returns in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The prom season isn’t over yet, this Friday the Joy Prom in Sumter starts up again. Its dance party for teens with disabilities are able to dress up and experience the prom they deserve to have.

“I don’t know who is blessed more, those of us who help with it or those who get to come and be apart of it,” says Gwen Herod who is an organizer for the prom.

The annual Joy Prom is held at the O’Donnell House and it began in 2015 but has been non-existent for a few years thanks to the pandemic.

(PHOTO CREDIT: SUMTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)

“If you remember there was a little spike around this time last year and we are very aware that some of our guest have health problems as well and we just didn’t want to be responsible for packing them in,” says Herod.

Gwen Herod is one of the lead organizers for the prom. The event gives teens who have special needs or disabilities a red carpet experience. So it is more than just attending the prom, it’s getting pampered by make- up and hair stylists, riding in style in a limo, and being greeted by the paparazzi.

“We call it the Joy Prom because its pure joy and we don’t want them to miss out on anything. Sometimes, we as a society tend to think ‘oh they’re taken care of let me check the box, . . they’ve got what they need’ but we want to give them what every other teenager in America wants – to go their prom,” says Herod.

Herod says the event is entirely funded by private donations so one way to show your support is to volunteer. “If you’re out Friday evening and you want something fun to do that will be life changing for you to be apart of come on by the O’Donnell House on Liberty Street and be apart of the paparazzi – take pictures, clap.”

If you can’t make it to volunteer on Friday, you can donate by contacting Herod at 1-803-436-2015 .