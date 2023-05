Lynx waive former Gamecock, WNBA rookie

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived guard Brea Beal.

Beal was drafted 24th overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by Minnesota. Prior to her being drafted, she was a 2022 NCAA National Champion with the South Carolina Gamecocks. She finished her collegiate career with 847 points, 685 rebounds, 214 assists and 105 steals.