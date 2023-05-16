Pet of the Week: Andrew

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Andrew! This 5-year-old Hound dog is looking for his forever home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Shelter staff say Andrew was found as a stray, but did wonderful in his former foster home. He’s very calm, loves to give hugs, and is good with other dogs and kids, but officials always recommend bringing any other human or furry family members by for a meet-and-greet to ensure the best adoption fit possible.

Andrew is 100% a hound dog with a nose for smelling! Ideally, Andrew would go to a home with a tall privacy fence and a big backyard for exploring.

Pawmetto Lifeline is in desperate need of fosters and adopters, especially for big dogs like Andrew! They have unfortunately had to halt all intake because of over-capacity issues. Every dog that gets adopted or fostered, opens space for another animal in need!

Andrew’s adoption fee is only $50. He is already neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped, and ready to finally find his forever family! If you’re not quite ready to adopt and would like to foster, you can do so at no charge. All expenses including food, medical expenses, etc., are covered by the shelter.

Click here to start your adoption application today!