Richland School District Two hosting virtual career fair tomorrow

Virtual Career Fair Courtesy: Richland School District Two

Courtesy: Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland School District Two is hiring!

The district will be holding a virtual career fair tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The district is offering a $3,000 signing bonus to new certified teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

New classified employees will get a $1,500 signing bonus.

An all positions recruitment fair will take place May 24 from 4 p.m.—6 p.m. at R212 (763 Fashion Drive).

Visit HERE to register for the virtual career fair.