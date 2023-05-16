U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to Trump probe

(CNN) — A new report alleges the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I) should not have launched a full probe into the connection between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the

20-16 election. That is the result of a four year investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed during the Trump administration. Durham’s 300-plus page report also says the F.B.I used “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence” to launch the probe. and it used a different standard when weighing concerns about alleged election interference in Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

However, the special counsel did not recommend any new charges against individuals or “wholesale changes” about how the F.B.I. handles politically charged investigations.

Monday South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham weighed in saying,