Accident along Garner’s Ferry turns deadly

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that took place Wednesday night along Garners Ferry Road. According to Corporal Tyler Tidwell the accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. along Garners Ferry Road near Piney Branch Road.

Officials say the driver of a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west along Garners Ferry Road when he veered off of the left side of the road before overturning the vehicle. Tidwell says the driver, and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other cars were involved in the crash. There is no word yet on what may have caused the driver to run off the road as an investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.