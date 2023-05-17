Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys file motion to throw out confession of housekeeper’s death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion for the court to throw out his confession of his housekeeper’s death.

Murdaugh says there were no dogs involved in Gloria Satterfield’s fall in 2018 that killed her.

But his attorneys say the basis of that confession of judgement was just another one of his lies.

In the filing, they argue the only person who said Satterfield was tripped up by the dogs was Murdaugh himself.

An insurance company is suing him for nearly $4 million they paid in the settlement of her death based on his lies.

Satterfield’s family attorneys called the motion frivolous and will address it in court.