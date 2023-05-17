Cayce Police: Man wanted on burglary charge

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce Police say a 53 year-old man is wanted after he stole merchandise from a storage warehouse at a local bakery on May 2.

Jeffery Alexander Masters is charged with burglary, 3rd degree, after he unlawfully entered a warehouse and loaded pallets of merchandise into a vehicle and left.

Masters was identified from video surveillance and prior dealings with law enforcement.

Please call the Cayce Police Dept at (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers using the link below or download the mobile app “P3 Tips”. https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=585&CX=000000