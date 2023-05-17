Detention center employee accused of bringing contraband into jail arrested

Image: RCSD

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richald County Sheriff’s Department says they have arrested a Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center employee. Authorities say 27 year old Cameron T. Darley was arrested Friday.

Darley is charged with bringing contraband into the jail, and Misconduct in Office. Deputies did not give specifics as to what type of contraband or the amount that he is alleged to have smuggled into the facility.

Investigators say they learned of the allegations after getting a tip that Darley was bringing items into the jail that are not allowed.