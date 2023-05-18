Annual ‘Operation Safe Haven’ Prayer Breakfast held in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The second annual operation safe haven prayer breakfast was held this morning at Trinity Baptist Church in Columbia.

The breakfast which was sponsored by the Columbia Urban League is a way for community members to come together and pray for the safety and success of children. Representatives from Richland One and Richland Two School districts were on hand to present information about summer programs that are used to promote safety in communities and provide instructions to assist in closing the achievement gap that was widened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishopville City Councilman Keishan Scott thinks the Urban League is setting up the next generation for success.

The Urban League serves 14 counties in the state.

To learn more about getting involved with the non-profit you can click on the link provided HERE