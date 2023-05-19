ChatGPT app launched for iPhones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Open AI is making it easier to access its artificial intelligence conversational chatbot Chat GPT from your phone.

There’s now a free ChatGPT app for IOS users.

The new ChatGPT app has the same capabilities as the web version and users will also be able to send voice prompts through their phone’s microphone rather than just typing them.

Users can also sync their history across devices. For $20 a month, ChatGPT plus subscription users will get extra benefits on the app including access to GPT-4 capabilities, which is the next-generation version of the technology.

For now, the IOS app is only available in the U.S.

Open AI plans to roll out the app to other countries soon and says an Android version is coming.