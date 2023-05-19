Clarendon deputies seek suspect in theft

CLAREDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from a residence.

Authorities say the incident happened on May 17 on the 9600 Block of Sumter Highway when a blue Ford Ranger was seen.

The suspect is a white male between 35-50 years old, bald head, and stands between 5’5″ and 5’7″. Deputies say there was a passenger in the vehicle that did not exit the vehicle.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.