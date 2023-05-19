Dominion Energy performing tree-trimming this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Drivers use caution: Dominion Energy might be out in your neighborhood trimming trees this upcoming week.
According to the company, contractors will cut down limbs and be closely monitored by the city’s certified arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division.
The purpose of the tree trimming is to increase safety and reliability for the power company.
Distribution Line Tree Trimming:
Granby Hill Alliance Bradley Community Council
Olympia Residents Coalition Druid Hill N.A.
University of South Carolina Godbold Place Homeowners
Vista Neighborhood Association Grove Park N.A.
Whaley Street Neighborhood Midland Terrace Neighborhood
Community Improvement Coop Council Fairfield Acres/Harlem Heights
Downtown Neighborhood Association Highland Park Civic Club
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Ames Manor Apartments
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. North College Place
Martin Luther King Neighborhood Prescott Terrace N.A
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood Skyland N.A
University Hills Watermark HOA
Forest Hills Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A
Heathwood Park Neighborhood Eau Claire Community Council
Heathwood West Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace- along Monticello
Historic Heathwood Neighborhood
Kilbourne Park N.A.
Melrose Heights N.A.
Old Shandon Neighborhood
Tanglewood N.A.