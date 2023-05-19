Dominion Energy performing tree-trimming this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Drivers use caution: Dominion Energy might be out in your neighborhood trimming trees this upcoming week.

According to the company, contractors will cut down limbs and be closely monitored by the city’s certified arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division.

The purpose of the tree trimming is to increase safety and reliability for the power company.

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Granby Hill Alliance Bradley Community Council

Olympia Residents Coalition Druid Hill N.A.

University of South Carolina Godbold Place Homeowners

Vista Neighborhood Association Grove Park N.A.

Whaley Street Neighborhood Midland Terrace Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council Fairfield Acres/Harlem Heights

Downtown Neighborhood Association Highland Park Civic Club

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood Ames Manor Apartments

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc. North College Place

Martin Luther King Neighborhood Prescott Terrace N.A

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood Skyland N.A

University Hills Watermark HOA

Forest Hills Neighborhood Northwood Hills N.A

Heathwood Park Neighborhood Eau Claire Community Council

Heathwood West Neighborhood Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace- along Monticello

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Kilbourne Park N.A.

Melrose Heights N.A.

Old Shandon Neighborhood

Tanglewood N.A.