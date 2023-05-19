Dominion Energy performing tree-trimming this week

Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Drivers use caution: Dominion Energy might be out in your neighborhood trimming trees this upcoming week.

According to the company, contractors will cut down limbs and be closely monitored by the city’s certified arborists from the Forestry and Beautification Division.

The purpose of the tree trimming is to increase safety and reliability for the power company.

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Granby Hill Alliance                                       Bradley Community Council

Olympia Residents Coalition                           Druid Hill N.A.

University of South Carolina                           Godbold Place Homeowners

Vista Neighborhood Association                      Grove Park N.A.

Whaley Street Neighborhood                          Midland Terrace Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council           Fairfield Acres/Harlem Heights

Downtown Neighborhood Association               Highland Park Civic Club

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood                      Ames Manor Apartments

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.                        North College Place

Martin Luther King Neighborhood                    Prescott Terrace N.A

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood                  Skyland N.A

University Hills                                              Watermark HOA

Forest Hills Neighborhood                               Northwood Hills N.A

Heathwood Park Neighborhood                       Eau Claire Community Council

Heathwood West Neighborhood                      Hyatt Park Kennan Terrace- along Monticello

Historic Heathwood Neighborhood

Kilbourne Park N.A.

Melrose Heights N.A.

Old Shandon Neighborhood

Tanglewood N.A.

