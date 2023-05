Governor’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Governor’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year ceremony was held this morning at Seawell’s Restaurant in Columbia.

According to the Governor’s Office, the inaugural event honored law enforcement professionals from every major level of government across the state for their exemplary service last year.

We spoke with Blake Weathersbee who was honored with the 2022 County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.