Midlands Pup-Shots! May 19

York
Good with dogs, cats, children
I am a full blooded English Setter.
2/16
ALEX
3/16
ANGEL
4/16
ANDREW
5/16
APRIL
York
Other dogs, cats, children.
6/16
ANNA
York
Other dogs, cats, children.
I am a full blooded English Setter.
7/16
STELLA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
8/16
CRACKERS
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
9/16
BABS
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
10/16
BODHI
Rock Hill
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
I’m about one year old, super playful, very smart and housebroken!
11/16
MIMI
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is MIMI and I'm a 3 year old black and tan female Rottweiler.
12/16
CHIP
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with dogs, children
My name is CHIP and I'm a 1 year old tan and white male Shepherd mix.
13/16
DOLLY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
My name is DOLLY and I'm a 9 month old black female Lab/Pit mix.
14/16
BINGO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date
Good in a home with dogs, children
My name is BINGO and I'm a 3 month old black and white male Hound/Collie mix.
15/16
MAYO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
My name is MAYO and I'm a 3 year old tricolored male Lab/Border Collie mix.
16/16
KIMI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Quiet
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children, other animals. Farm animals, goats, chickens.
