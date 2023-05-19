SLED charges former Greenville Technical College Bursar with embezzlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged a former Greenville Technical College Bursar after she embezzled more than $10,000 between April 1, 2022 —Sept.20, 2022.

Authorities say Jennifer Leigh Price, 53, was in charge of the safekeeping, transfer, and disbursement of the college funds at the time.

She admitted to using the funds for her everyday living expenses, say agents.

Price was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center.