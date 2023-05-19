Woman arrested; charged with murder of 6 year-old

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office says a woman is charged with the death of a six year-old.

On May 19 at around 1:25 a.m. deputies responded to an address on Sam Doyle Drive, Saint Helena Island after receiving a 911 call reporting a woman who was attempting to drown her child.

Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, was detained and deputies located deceased 6 year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun. An investigation revealed Brun most likely drowned the child, say authorities.

She then attempted to drown an eight year-old child. The child’s plea for help woke others in the home and led to the 911 call.

At this time Brun is charged with murder and attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing.