COVID-19 Test kits available for free at most DHEC health clinics across SC

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–You can still pick up a COVID-19 test kit at many DHEC clinics across the state.

According to health officials, despite the federal Public Health Emergency status for COVID-19 ending, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inventory of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests has been refreshed and kits are available for free at most DHEC health clinics throughout the state.

According to DHEC, the new kits feature expiration dates good through the start of next year.

To find a location near you, DHEC’s testing locator is updated in real time. You do not need an appointment – just walk in and ask the person at the front desk for tests.

For more information click here https://scdhec.gov/news-releases/dhec-encourages-residents-get-free-covid-19-rapid-test-kits-help-prevent-holiday