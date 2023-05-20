LCSD hosts trailer stamping event this weekend

Lexington County, SC (WOLO) — If a picture is worth a thousand words, Lexington County is giving you a chance to up the ante. The county is hosting an event this weekend to make sure citizens are able to keep their property protected in the event it’s ever stolen. According to Lexington County officials it’s not that far fetched. In fact, authorities say it’s actually one of the more common items involved in thefts around the county.

Officials say if you drive to one of the locations where they are hosting an event, all you have to do is fill out some paperwork at which point LCSD says they will use an engraving machine to etch an identification number onto your trailer. Authorities say this will help them better identify your trailer if someone ever snags it. It will also give you higher odds of being able to recover your property.

Lexington County Sheriff’s break down how it works in this YouTube video they posted on one of their social media accounts.

The next event is being held Saturday May 20,2023 from 8 a.m. until 12 noon at 338 Ball Park Road.