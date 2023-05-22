Local Living: Incubus at the Township Auditorium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There’s still time to get tickets for Incubus at the Township Auditorium on Wednesday.

The band is most known for their tracks ‘Drive’, ‘Pardon Me’, and ‘Wish You Were Here’.

The show begins at 7:30 with doors opening at 6:30. Their opening act: Coheed and Cambria.

Tickets range from $59 to $89.

The 8th Annual South Carolina Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is back!

You can enjoy food, beer, music, and fun for the whole family.

It takes place Saturday, May 27 from noon to 5 at the State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

Palmetto Concert band will host a Memorial Day Concert at the Koger Center on Sunday.

It starts at 4 pm and is free and open to the public!