Midlands Pup-Shots! May 22 2 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ABBY Eutawville Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children They are 8 weeks old, and a DNA test indicates that they are Boykin/Chihuahua mixes. 2/16ECLIPSE Gilbert House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children Eclipse and siblings are around 5/6–mths-old. 3/16JAXSON 4/16JENNY Eutawville Vaccinations up to date. Good 5/16KATE Eutawville Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children 6/16KITA York House trained Spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children We know basic commands like sit & lay. 7/16MARMALADE Gilbert House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children 8/16MOCHA Gilbert House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children Mocha and siblings are around 5/6–mths-old. 9/16NALA York House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children Please go to richardsonrescue.org to fill out an application for adoption 10/16RANGER York Spayed / neutered. 11/16REBECCA Darlington Vaccinations up to date. 12/16RIP York Spayed / neutered. 13/16SAM York Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children 14/16TONY Eutawville Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children They are 8 weeks old, and a DNA test indicates that they are Boykin/Chihuahua mixes. 15/16WALKER York Spayed / neutered. 16/16ZIVA Eutawville Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children They are 8 weeks old, and a DNA test indicates that they are Boykin/Chihuahua mixes. Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com