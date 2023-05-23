456K waffle makers recalled due to burn risk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Nearly half a million waffle makers from Empower Brands have been recalled, due to a burn hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned Thursday hot pieces of waffle can shoot out from the waffle maker during use.

The company has received nearly 50 reports of the products posing a burn risk—including dozens of burn injuries— and three people requiring medical attention.

The affected products are the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Models ESWM02 and Model ESWM03.