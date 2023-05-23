Alex Murdaugh to be deposed in a wrongful-death lawsuit over a fatal boat crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Attorneys are set to depose convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal 2019 boat crash.

In March, Murdaugh was given two life sentences after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing his son Paul and wife Maggie.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Mallory Beach against the Murdaugh family and a convenience store.

The lawsuit claims Paul Murdaugh, who was 19 at the time, bought alcohol from a Parker’s Kitchen convenience store before the boat crash that killed Beach.

Police said Paul Murdaugh was drunk when he crashed his father’s boat into a bridge with five friends on board.

No date has been set yet for the deposition.

Representatives for the Beach family and Parker’s Kitchen will have the chance to question Murdaugh.

The case is currently set for an August trial date.