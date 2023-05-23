Amazon to adapt Alexa to rise of ChatGPT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– Amazon has been using artificial intelligence for awhile, with its Alexa. But now the company is looking to adapt the voice assistant tool with the rise of ChatGPT.

Amazon says it wants to create a great personal assistant using Generative AI.

Generative AI is the type of intelligence that can create new content, such as text and images, in response to user prompts.

It’s unclear exactly how that would be integrated with the Alexa products.

One way could be more natural conversations with users; answer more complex questions; or tailor its responses to each user.