CPD arrest Holly Street stabbing suspect

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) The Columbia Police Department has arrested and charged 47 year old Antrel Fordham accused of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Investigators with CPD says Fordham is believed to have been involved in a stabbing authorities say took place on Holly Street. Officers say when they arrived at the scene police say they discovered Fordham still in the vicinity of where the stabbing took place.

investigators have charged 47 y/o Antrel Fordham w/Attempted Murder & Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime in connection w/the isolated stabbing incident on Holly St. Officers found Fordham near the crime scene minutes after the stabbing. (1/2)