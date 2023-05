Krispy Kreme offering free donuts to 2023 graduates tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Here’s an opportunity new grads “dough-not” want to pass up.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.

The offer is good tomorrow. Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap or gown is eligible for the free dozen.