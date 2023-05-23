Max down on launch day, new HBO streaming service not working

(ABC NEWS)—Max, a new streaming service from HBO, appeared to be down Tuesday, the morning of its debut.

Users reported an inability to access the streaming service, which carries over content from its predecessor HBO Max while offering new features.

Streaming on Max was not working for ABC News and the outage reports started early Tuesday morning, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, a Max spokesperson said the company has addressed initial issues encountered by users.

“You must always anticipate issues on a tech rollout of this scale,” the spokesperson said. “We can share that only minor ones have emerged and were quickly remedied.”

Compared with HBO Max, the new service offers eight times as many films and episodes in a high-resolution presentation known as 4K UHD, the company said in a statement on Monday.