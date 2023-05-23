Midlands Pup Shots! May 23

Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny, Brave, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $150
I'm a young mix breed pup, about 25 lbs and they think I am chocolate Lab!
3/16
DAPHNE
Moncks Corner
4/16
DASH
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
5/16
DOLLY
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
EUGENE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
7/16
HENLEY
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
8/16
HUXLEY
9/16
JAZZMIN
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Brave, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $150I was rescued from a NC kill shelter!
10/16
LAYLA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee includes spay, vaccines and microchip.
11/16
LOVE
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Brave, Gentle, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
I was rescued from horrendous conditions and weighed just 19 lbs.
12/16
MISHA
Columbia
My adoption fee of $200 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
13/16
QUAIL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Brave, Curious, Independent, Playful, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet girl was found wandering and picked up by a nice guy who was concerned about her.
14/16
RUSSELL
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
15/16
SONAR
Columbia
Friendly, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This quirky little pittie boy is 6-8 months old and ready for his new forever home!
16/16
TOAD
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date
