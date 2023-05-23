SCDOR: Midlands individual tax debtors owe $9.9 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says individual tax debtors in the Midlands owe $9.9 million.

Ever year the SCDOR’S Top Delinquent Taxpayers program releases the amount owed by the state’s top individual and business tax debtors.

According to the release, South Carolina’s top individual delinquent taxpayers owe $61.7 million in taxes.

Lexington County’s tax debtors owe $4.2 million in taxes, more than any other county besides those in Charleston, Horry and Greenville.

On their website, SCDOR says they contact individuals and businesses to try to resolve these debts before publishing their name to the public.

Read the full release on the SCDOR website. You can see the list HERE.

