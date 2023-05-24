CNN to host town hall with Nikki Haley on June 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—CNN has announced it will host a town hall with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

It will be held live in Iowa on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. eastern time.

The former South Carolina governor is one of many republicans in a growing field of GOP candidates vying for the party’s presidential nomination.

Also in the running for the republican nomination South Carolina Senator Tim Scott—who Haley appointed to the Senate while serving as the state’s first female governor—former President Donald Trump, among others.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also expected to announce his candidacy tonight.