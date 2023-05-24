Columbia PD asks residents to submit video footage in Windrush Drive shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are requesting video from residents in the 400 block of Windrush Drive (Liberty Ridge) after a non-fatal shooting occurred in the area on May 20 after 5 a.m.

Authorities say they collected evidence from the scene. The shooting damaged a home and vehicles, according to officials.

Officers are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers. You can submit videos HERE.